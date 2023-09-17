Russia repels three attacks by Kiev near Khimik, Maryinka, enemy loses up to 180 troops

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Russian forces repelled three attacks by the Ukrainian army near Khimik and Maryinka settlements in the Donetsk area in 24 hours, with the enemy’s losses reaching up to 180 troops, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"In the Donetsk area, units of the Southern group in cooperation with aviation and artillery repelled three attacks by Ukrainian assault groups near Khimik and Maryinka settlements of the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 180 Ukrainian troops killed and wounded, two infantry fighting vehicles, two vehicles, a Germany-produced Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery vehicle, and a Grad multiple rocket launcher," the ministry said.