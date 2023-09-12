US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 13 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Three pairs of F-35, a pair of F-16 and a pair of Rafale fighter jets, as well as three MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicles violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 13 times during the day," he said.

According to Kulit, 12 violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours.

"The coalition continues to create dangerous situation that may cause air accident or incidents and escalate the situation in Syria’s airspace," he said.