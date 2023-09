MOSCOW, September 7. /TASS/. Russia’s Battlegroup West neutralized more than two platoons of the Ukrainian army in the Kupyansk area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Thursday.

"The enemy’s overall losses amounted to more than two platoons, two pickup cars and one reconnaissance unmanned aerial vehicle," he said.

According to Zybinsky, the battlegroup’s artillery destroyed a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system and a mortar near Novoyegoryevka and Revucheye.