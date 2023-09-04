Kiev to hold four-day defense drills

MOSCOW, September 4. /TASS/. Four-day defense drills will be held in Kiev's Darnitsky district, the press service of the district administration reported.

"Today and for the next three days, the units of the Kiev defense forces will conduct military drills in the Darnitsky district. The purpose is to build combat capabilities in the preparation and conduct of the defense operation," the press service said in a message on its Facebook page (a social media site banned in Russia since it is owned by Meta corporation deemed extremist by the Russian authorities).

The administration also reported a ban on filming and posting photos and videos of the drill.