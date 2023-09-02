US-led coalition violated flight safety in Syria 478 times in August

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Aviation of the US-led international coalition violated flight safety in the Al-tanf area 478 times in August, says Russian Reconciliation Center for Syria deputy head Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit.

"The number of violations, connected to sorties of ‘coalition’ aircraft in the Al-Tanf area, has increased significantly compared to the last year. In August, 2023, 478 such cases were registered," Kulit said.

He added that, in the past 24 hours, coalition planes and drones created dangerous situation 18 times. He also noted 10 violations of deconflicting protocols by coalition drones.