Child presumed dead survives shelling of village in Russia’s borderline Bryansk Region

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. A child who was presumed dead after Ukraine shelled the village of Klimovo in the borderline Bryansk Region with multiple-launch rocket systems has turned out to be alive, however, two adults were killed, regional Governor Alexander Bogomaz said on his Telegram channel.

"According to updated data, information about a child being killed, fortunately, has not been confirmed. To date, two civilians have been killed - a man born in 2003 and a woman born in 1994. One man sustained light wounds, and received all necessary medical aid," the governor wrote.

According to the governor, the emergency and rescue services continue to work on site.

Earlier, Bogomaz reported one child killed and five people wounded as a result of the Ukrainian bombardment of the village of Klimovo. Additionally, several residential and administrative buildings and a school have been damaged and the energy supply has been disrupted.