Two Ukrainian Su-25 planes, 9 HIMARS rockets, 30 drones downed during past day

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian Su-25 planes, nine HIMARS rockets, and 30 drones were shot down by Russian air defense systems in the course of the special military operation in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Russian fighter jets shot down a Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopter near the settlement of Zalivnoye in the Zaporozhye Region. Air defense systems shot down two Su-25 planes of the Ukrainian air force near the settlements of Malaya Tokmachka and Novodanilovka in the Zaporozhye Region. During the day, nine HIMARS rockets were intercepted. Apart from that, 30 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed near the settlements of Nikolayevk, Privolye, and Topolevka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Lozovoye, Ivanovka, Semigorye, and Podgornoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novoye, Chapayevka, Tokmak, and Skelevatoye in the Zaporozhye Region, and Vasilyevka in the Kherson Region," he said.

According to Konshenkov, as many as 466 Ukrainian planes, 247 helicopters, and 6,152 drones have been destroyed since the beginning of the special military operation.