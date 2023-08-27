Russia says Ukraine lost up to 200 people, some Western artillery in Zaporozhye Region

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. Ukraine lost up to 200 people and Polish and German-made self-propelled artillery units in the Zaporozhye Region over the past day, said Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

"In the Zaporozhye area, units of the Russian battlegroup, using the results of air strikes and artillery fire, successfully repelled five attacks of assaults units from the Ukrainian 116th mechanized brigade, 82nd paratrooper brigade and 46th air mobile brigade in the area of the settlements of Rabotino and Uspenovka in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

Konashenkov said that up to 200 enemy servicemen had been destroyed in the area during the past day. In addition, destroyed were three enemy armored fighting vehicles, four vehicles, two US-made M777 artillery systems, German-made Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery systems and Polish-made Krab. Also destroyed were a D-20 and a US-made M119 howitzers.