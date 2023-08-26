Russian forces put end to activities of Ukrainian sabotage group in DPR

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. Russian forces put an end to the activities of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group near the Urozhainoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"The activities of a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group were suppressed near the Urozhainoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic," he noted. "In the south Donetsk area, the forces of Battlegroup East, in coordination with army aircraft and artillery units, repelled two attacks by Ukraine’s 31st Marine Brigade near the Staromayorskoye settlement in the Donetsk People’s Republic," Konashenkov added.

According to him, the enemy lost up to 200 troops, a tank, four armored combat vehicles, three motor vehicles, a US-made M109 howitzer and a Polish-made Krab howitzer, as well as two D-20 howitzers.