MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The forces of Russia’s Battlegroup Center repelled two Ukrainian attacks near the Chervonaya Dibrova settlement in the Krasny Liman area in the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"In the Krasny Liman area, the forces of Battlegroup Center, army aircraft, artillery units and flamethrower crews took well-coordinated action, repelling two attacks by the 63rd and 67th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces near the Chervonaya Dibrova settlement in the Lugansk People’s Republic," he specified.

According to Konashenkov, the enemy lost up to 60 troops in the Krasny Liman area in the past day, as well as two armored combat vehicles, a pickup truck and two D-30 howitzers.