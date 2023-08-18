Water supplied to Donbass from Rostov Region in full volume — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 18. /TASS/. Water is supplied to Donbass from the Rostov Region via a water pipeline, Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov said on Friday.

"Water is pumped to Donbass from the Rostov Region via the pipeline in the full volume - 288,000 cubic meters a day. This is what is needed to ensure water supplies to Donetsk," he said in an interview with the Zvezda television channel.

According to Ivanov, the construction of the Don-Seversky Donets water pipeline involved around 3,500 workers. "Two pipe threads of 200 kilometers each and seven pumping stations were built," he said.

The Russian defense ministry said earlier more than 445 kilometers of water pipes had been built to supply 484,800 cubic meters of water a day to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics under the Big Water large-scale project for the construction of the Don-Seversky Donets water pipeline.