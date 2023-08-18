Ukrainian kamikaze drone forced to land in borderline Kursk Region

KURSK, August 18. /TASS/. Russian electronic warfare systems have brought down a Ukrainian kamikaze drone with an undetonated charge in the borderline Rylsky District of the Kursk Region, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said.

"In the Rylsky District, Russian soldiers have forced to land a Ukrainian kamikaze drone using electronic warfare systems. I am grateful to our servicemen who protect our borders and ensure security of our residents," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The official noted that the charge did not explode.