Russia showed off military equipment in action at exhibition near Moscow — ministry

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 17. /TASS/. A demonstration of Russian weapons, military and special equipment as they were simulating combat performance was held at the Alabino training range outside Moscow on August 16 as part of the Army-2023 conference, according to a Russian Defense Ministry representative.

"A performance demonstration of Russian weapons, military and special equipment of the Ground and Airborne troops took place at the Alabino range as part of the Army-2023 forum. A total of 10 situations were performed, which demonstrated combat capabilities of the latest models of weapons, military and special equipment to foreign and Russian specialists and military attaches of the countries that participate in the forum," said Alexander Osadchuk, the head of the Main Directorate for Innovative Development at the Russian Defense Ministry.

He said on display were T-90MS and T-14 Armata tanks, BTR-82AT armored personnel carrier, BMD-4M fighting vehicles, an Iskander-M tactical missile system and some other equipment. Plastun tracked all-terrain vehicles were put on display for the first time.

Osadchuk said that military delegations from 82 foreign countries took part in the conference on Wednesday, and more than 283,000 people had visited the event since it started.