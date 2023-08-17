Rosoboronexport signs several export contracts worth about $600 million — CEO

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow region/, August 17. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport signed several export contracts worth about $600 million at the Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum, the company’s CEO Alexander Mikheyev said on Thursday.

"We signed several export contracts worth about $600 million, discussed with partners the development of bilateral military-technical cooperation, and saw great interest in industrial partnership projects," Mikheyev said, as quoted by the press service.

According to Rosoboronexport CEO, as part of the Army-2023 Forum, presentations were made of more than 350 samples of Russian military, dual-use and civilian products for delegations from more than 30 countries.

"We reached agreements on joint production of Kalashnikov assault rifles, armored vehicles, guided missiles on the territory of customers, as well as the installation of Russian unmanned combat modules of various calibers on the partners' chassis," Mikheyev said.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.