PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Issues of military cooperation were the focus of a meeting between Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin and military adviser to the Saudi defense minister Talal Abdullah Al-Otaibi on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

"The sides discussed current issues of bilateral defense cooperation. The meeting was held in an atmosphere of trust and friendship and proved the sides’ mutual commitment to further cooperation in the defense sphere," the Russian defense ministry said.

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security was held on Tuesday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. In total, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 800 delegates from 76 countries took part in the conference. Interestingly, this list didnot include any Western states. According to the program, China, India, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and North Korea were invited. Representatives of eight international organizations, including the UN, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Arab League and the African Union, took part in the conference.