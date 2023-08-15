Two US fighter jets fly dangerously close to Russian military aircraft in Syria

MOSCOW, August 15. /TASS/. Two F-35 fighter jets of the US-led coalition in Syria buzzed dangerously close to Su-35 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces in Syria, Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"Between 12:35 and 12:50 [Moscow time] on August 14, two F-35 fighter jets of the coalition dangerously approached two Su-35 planes of the Russian Aerospace forces at the altitude of about 9,100 meters, in the Al Tanf zone. The Russian aircraft were performing a scheduled flight along Syria’s southern border," the official said.

"Russian pilots demonstrated a high degree of professionalism, promptly taking the necessary measures to avert a collision with the coalition’s aircraft," he added.

According to Kulit, the coalition’s maneuvers create tensions in Syria’s airspace and may lead to air incidents and disasters.