PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. The Pentagon plans to deploy two brigades, capable of carrying out long-range precision strikes, in the Asia-Pacific Region, says Igor Kostykov, Director of the Main Directorate (GRU) of the Russian Armed Forces’ General Staff.

"The Pentagon plans to deploy two upcoming multi-domain brigades in the Asia Pacific in 2028, which will be capable of carrying out strikes with long-range precision weapons, including hypersonic missiles with range of up to 5,500 km, and ground-based Tomahawk missiles with range of 2,400 km. The Japanese island of Iwo Jima is being considered as a potential location for deployment of these weapons," he said at the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security.

Kostyukov added that the US attaches special significance to joint building of the regional global missile defense system segment with Japan and South Korea.

The 11th Moscow Conference on International Security is being held on Tuesday at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center. Representatives from defense agencies and international organizations, military experts and diplomats from several dozen countries will discuss common threats to global and regional stability, as well as various aspects of security in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America and Europe. The central theme of the event, organized by the Russian Defense Ministry, is the establishment of interaction amid the new realities arising in the process of establishing a multipolar world order.

In total, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, more than 800 delegates from 76 countries are taking part in the conference. Interestingly, this list does not include any Western states. According to the program, China, India, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, Mexico, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and North Korea were invited. Representatives of eight international organizations, including the UN, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), the Arab League and the African Union, are also scheduled to take part in the conference.