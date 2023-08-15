Russia to expand military-technical cooperation with African nations, official says

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. All necessary preconditions are in place for expanding Russia’s military-technical cooperation with African countries, which in turn will help pave the way for creating a well-balanced, multipolar world order, Dmitry Shugayev, director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation (FSVTS), told TASS at the Army-2023 forum.

"In assessing the results and prospects for military and technical cooperation with African countries, it is safe to say that there is a good basis for intensifying cooperation with those countries in the region that are strategically important for Russia from the viewpoint of forming a sustainable multipolar world order," he said.

The second Russia-Africa Summit held in St. Petersburg in July provided an excellent platform for discussing various initiatives, as well as building pragmatic relations between Russia and African countries, Shugayev added.

"During such talks, naturally, issues pertaining to military and technical cooperation were mentioned, although it is premature to disclose the details [of these meetings] and information about agreements that were concluded. That said, it is obvious that the level of confidence that was reached at the summit will facilitate further strengthening of cooperation between the Russian Federation and African states in various areas, including the military and technical area," he noted.

Russia’s cooperation with African nations is an integral part of military and technical cooperation, the FSVTS chief stressed, adding that intergovernmental agreements on military and technical cooperation have been signed with 43 African countries. "We note that overall cooperation with African states is developing at a stable, dynamic pace, with [such countries] accounting for a healthy share of Russia’s weapons exports annually. The current portfolio of African countries’ orders totals around 20%," he said.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is being held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. Over 60 countries have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the forum.

The forum’s scientific and business program features over 300 events focusing on the development of Russia’s armed forces and its defense industry and international military-technical cooperation, taking into account present-day realities. Access to the forum and program events is reserved for industry specialists and foreign delegations on August 15-17. The event will be open to the general public on August 18-20. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.