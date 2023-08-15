Customers eye Russian battle-proven Su-35 fighters, Ka-52 gunships — arms exporter

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russian-made Su-35 fighter jets and Ka-52 assault helicopters enjoy increased demand among foreign customers following their combat employment in the zone of the special military operation in Ukraine, state arms seller Rosoboronexport CEO Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the Army 2023 international military-technical forum on Tuesday.

"If we speak about specific models that enjoy increased demand following their combat employment, these are Su-35 fighters, Ka-52 combat helicopters and air-launched guided munitions, T-90 tanks, the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system, the 152mm and 155mm Msta-S self-propelled howitzer, the Tornado-G and Tornado-S multiple launch rocket systems, the Tigr and Taifun armored vehicles, the Orlan and Orion-E drone systems, the Kub-E loitering munition, air defense and electronic warfare systems, counter-drone systems and small arms," the chief executive said.

Weapon systems from Rosoboronexport’s catalogue have proven to be easy-to-operate and reliable armaments that are very effective in fighting Western competitors’ advanced equipment, he stressed.

"Absolutely all the company’s partners closely watch the use of Russian weapons on the battlefield. They analyze and see advantages and things that require improvements. Russian defense enterprises and we get feedback directly from the zone of the special operation and promptly make conclusions. Constant modernization of combat hardware based on the real experience is underway," the Rosoboronexport head said.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating in the forum’s expositions and business program.

The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.