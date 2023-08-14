US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace 13 times in past day

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The US-led coalition’s fighter jets and drones violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area 13 times during the past day, Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"One pair of the coalition’s F-16, three pairs of F-35 and two pairs of Typhoon fighter jets, as well as by one MQ-1C multi-role unmanned aerial vehicle violated Syria’s airspace in the al-Tanf area, across which international air routes run, 13 times during the day," he said.

According to Kulit, twelve violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 linked with the flights by the coalition drones were reported in Syria in the past 24 hours. Such actions provoke air accidents and aggravate the situation in Syria’s airspace, he added.