Tajik national behind Sunday’s attack at Iranian shrine, says chief justice

DUBAI, August 14. /TASS/. The attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum in southwestern Iran was conducted by a Tajik national, the Chief Justice of the Fars Province, Kazem Musawi, said on Monday.

"So far, eight people have been detained on suspicion of being behind the terrorist attack at the Shah Cheragh mausoleum," Iran’s Fars News Agency quoted him as saying. All of them are foreign nationals, Musawi said. "The head terrorist identified himself as Rahmatullah Nuruzov, he is a Tajik national," the chief justice added. Iran’s security forces have detected the terrorists’ safe house.

On Sunday, IRNA reported a terrorist attack on the Shah Cheragh tomb, a revered shrine and place of pilgrimage for Iranian Muslims. According to the Tasnim news agency, two militants tried to enter the shrine; one of them was seized. According to the latest reports, the attack claimed the life of one victim and left at least eight others injured. The chief justice of the Fars Province said earlier that four people had been arrested for a role in the attack.