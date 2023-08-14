Foreign presence at Army forum provides most powerful answer to sanctions fans — Shoigu

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. Foreign delegates attending the Army 2023 forum provides the most powerful answer to those countries that have favored imposing sanctions, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday.

"This provides the most powerful answer to sanctions fans and those destructive forces that have been escalating tensions and wreaking havoc," Shoigu said, opening the forum, as he specified that delegations from various countries had arrived.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. Over 60 countries have confirmed the participation of their official military delegations in the event. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises will take part in the forum’s exhibition and business program.

The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is its strategic media partner.