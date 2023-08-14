Russia’s defense chief points to flawed Western military trophies at Army forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. The much-touted Western military hardware failed to be flawless on the battlefield as evidenced by combat trophies on display at the Army 2023 international arms show, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Monday.

"The much-touted Western equipment actually proved to be far from flawless. You can see for yourselves, if you look at the exposition of trophies," the defense chief said.

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield outside Moscow on August 14-20.

The forum’s exposition and business program where its participants will discuss the development of Russia’s armed forces and its defense industry and international military-technical cooperation, taking into account present-day realities will bring together about 1,500 leading domestic defense enterprises.

The forum will be open to specialists, foreign delegations and events under the scientific and business program on August 15-17. It will be open to the public on August 18-20. The forum has been organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS is the forum’s strategic media partner.