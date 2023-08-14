China presents drones, guided missiles at Army 2023 forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 14. /TASS/. China has presented unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), guided missiles and air defense missile and cannon systems at the Army-2023 international forum.

China's stand, in particular, features the CH-4 multi-purpose military unmanned aerial vehicle, the HQ-22E anti-aircraft missile system, the FK-2000 SAM system, guided missiles, and amphibious landing ships.

According to the Chinese Defense Ministry’s spokesman, Defense Minister Li Shangfu, will visit Russia on August 14-19 and take part in the 11th Moscow Conference on International Security, which will be held at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center.

Army 2023 forum

The Army 2023 international military-technical forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino training ground and the Kubinka airfield west of Moscow on August 14-20. About 1,500 leading Russian defense enterprises and 85 foreign companies and businesses from seven countries are participating. The Russian Defense Ministry is the forum’s organizer and TASS is its media partner.