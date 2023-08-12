Russian military repel 7 Kiev’s attacks in Donetsk direction, including near Kleshcheyevka

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Russian armed forces have successfully repelled seven attacks by the Ukrainian army’s assault groups in the Donetsk direction, including near Kleshcheyevka and Vodyanoye, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported.

"In the Donetsk direction, forces from the southern battlegroup in cooperation with aviation and artillery successfully repelled seven attacks by the Ukrainian army’s assault groups in the areas of the settlements of Kleshcheyevka, Yakovlevka, Vodyanoye, Krasnogorovka and Nevelskoye of the Donetsk People’s Republic. <…> Over 110 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, two armored combat vehicles, four motor cars, as well as two D-30 howitzers, were eliminated in 24 hours," he said.