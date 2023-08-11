China to hold military exercises in East China Sea on August 12-14

SHANGHAI, August 11. /TASS/. China's People's Liberation Army Navy (PLA Navy) will hold military drills in the East China Sea on August 12-14, according to a notice published on the website of the Chinese Maritime Safety Administration.

The short notice specifies the coordinates of the maneuver areas where a temporary shipping ban will be imposed. The drill will begin on August 12 at 12:00 p.m. local time (07:00 a.m. Moscow time) in the waters of the eastern province of Zhejiang and will end on August 14 at 16:00 p.m. (11:00 a.m. Moscow time).

The forces and means involved have not been specified.