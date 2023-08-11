Putin discusses information security with Security Council

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has discussed issues of ensuring security in the information space in modern conditions at an operational meeting with the permanent members of the Security Council.

"We will discuss with you today the issue of work in the sphere of information space in connection with ensuring the security of the Russian state in modern conditions. We all know how important it is, especially now, it is always important, but especially now, and taking into account the peculiarities of today's situation, we will discuss this most important issue," Putin said.

The Russian Security Council meeting was attended by Speakers of both houses of parliament Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Presidential Administration Head Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Federal Security Service Director Alexander Bortnikov, Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergey Naryshkin and Special Russian Presidential Representative for Environmental Protection, Ecology and Transport Sergey Ivanov.