MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Ukrainian forces lost more than 175 servicemen in the Zaporozhye area over the past 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"More than 175 Ukrainian servicemen, two tanks, four armored fighting vehicles, two Polish-made Krab howitzers, four D-20 howitzers and one D-30 gun were destroyed," Konashenkov said.