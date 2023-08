MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces have wiped out up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen and an Msta-B howitzer in the Kherson area, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov reported.

"In the Kherson area, the enemy losses amounted to up to 35 Ukrainian servicemen, three vehicles, as well as one Msta-B howitzer," he said.