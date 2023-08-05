Russian Defense Minister hands out awards to servicemen of battlegroup Center

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergey Shoigu presented state awards and premium firearms to servicemen of the battlegroup Center in the zone of the special military operation in the Krasny Liman area, the Defense Ministry told reporters.

"I congratulate you on these awards, well-deserved awards. I am sure that you will continue to faithfully serve our country, our cause. [Wishing]victory, health, and returning home to all of you!"

The Russian Defense Minister presented the servicemen with the order "For Merit to the Fatherland", "Order of Courage", insignia "St. George's Cross" and medals "For Courage". The officers who showed personal courage were awarded with nominal weapons - the Yarygin pistols.