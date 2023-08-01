Drones attacking Moscow, Moscow Region on August 1 flew from Ukraine — source

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. The drones downed by the Air Defense Forces while trying to attack facilities in Moscow and the Moscow Region came from the territory of Ukraine, a high-ranking source in the Air Defense Troops told TASS.

"The [Ukrainian] drones that tried to attack Moscow and the Moscow Region in the early morning hours of August 1 flew from the territory of Ukraine," the source said. A source in the emergency services confirmed this to TASS.

TASS has no official confirmation of this information.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that on August 1 two Ukrainian drones were downed by the country’s Air Defense Forces over the Moscow Region, specifically over the Odintsovo and Naro-fominsk districts, while a third was jammed via electronic warfare technologies and then crash-landed into the Moscow City skyscraper. There were no casualties.