TOKYO, July 28. /TASS/. A Russian delegation led by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu left the North Korean capital on Friday after taking part in celebrations devoted to the 1950-1953 Korean War, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

North Korean Defense Minister Kang Sun-nam came to the airport to see of the delegation.

Ceremonial guards lined up on the way to the plane’s ramp. An orchestra played the Russian anthem.