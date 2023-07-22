Ukrainian forces lost up to 190 servicemen on southern Donetsk, Zaporozhye directions

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. In the past 24 hours, Ukrainian forces lost up to 190 servicemen, 2 tanks, 1 US-made M777 artillery system and a UK-made FH70 howitzer on southern Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

According to Konashenkov, Russian forces repelled three enemy attacks near Urozhaynoye and Priyutnoye, DPR. In addition, Russain forces eliminated forces and vehicles of Ukraine’s 23rd Mechanized Brigade and 129th territorial defense brigade near Staromayorskoye and Priyutnoye, DPR. Two Ukrainian special reconnaissance groups were eliminated near Lugovskoye and Marfopol, Zaporozhye Region.

In addition, Russian forces hit forces and vehicles of Ukraine’s 33rd, 47th and 65 Mechanized brigades near Malaya Tokmachka, Novodanilovka and Novopokrovka, Zaporozhye Region. Overall, the enemy lost up to 190 servicemen, 2 tanks, 6 armored combat vehicles, 2 automobiles, 1 Msta-B howitzer, 1 M777 artillery and 1 FH70 howitzer.