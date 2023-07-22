Large number of foreign mercenaries eliminated during strike at Lvov – Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russian Forces eliminated a large number of Polish and German mercenaries during the July 6 strike at the Ukrainian armed forces academy in Lvov via naval-based weapons, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said Saturday.

"According to verified information, the July 6 group strike with long-range naval-based precision weapons at the Ukrainian armed forces’ ground forces academy in Lvov resulted in a large number of eliminated Polish and German mercenaries, who were accommodated there," he said.

He pointed out that, during the special military operation, about 4,990 foreign mercenaries have been eliminated and 4,910 more mercenaries fled from the hostilities area, leaving Ukrainian territory.