FSB smokes out spy giving away positions of Russian forces protecting ZNPP

MELITOPOL, July 18. /TASS/. Officers of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Directorate in the Zaporozhye Region have thwarted the activity of a local resident in Energodar, who was transmitting the coordinates of positions of the Russian military protecting the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), the directorate’s press service told journalists on Tuesday.

"The directorate’s officers identified a resident of Energodar who was giving away the coordinates of the positions of the Russian military protecting the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant," the press service said.

"The malefactor sent the received information to his relative serving in an artillery unit of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, operating in the Zaporozhye area. Through his activities, the spy helped the Ukrainian troops carry out artillery strikes on Russian positions, as a result of which servicemen of the Russian Federation were killed and wounded," it added.

According to the FSB Directorate, the information that has been collected shows that a resident of Energodar was working for the Ukrainian armed forces. "A criminal case under Article 276 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (espionage) has been initiated. At present, investigative activities are being carried out," it said.

The press service has circulated video footage of the detained individual confessing to having committed the crime at the request of his brother serving in the Ukrainian army.