MOSCOW, July 16./TASS/. Russian troops have wiped out two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army in the Zaporozhye Region in the past 24 hours, Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

"Two ammunition depots of the 33rd and 65th mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces have been destroyed in the area of Malaya Tokmachka and Orekhov in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.