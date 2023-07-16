Ukrainian army loses up to 260 troops in South Donetsk, Zaporozhye areas – top brass

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 260 troops in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye areas in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov told a briefing on Sunday.

"In the South Donetsk area, strikes by operational/tactical and army aviation, artillery fire of the battlegroup East, hit Ukrainian army’s manpower and equipment in the areas of Priyutnoye settlement of the Zaporozhye Region and Rovnopol settlement of the Donetsk People's Republic," he said.

"Also, the activity of the Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group was foiled in the area of Novomikhailovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. In the Zaporozhye area, Russian troops defeated through coordinated actions manpower and equipment concentrated in the areas of Marfopol, Malye Shcherbaki and Malaya Tokmachka populated areas in the Zaporozhye Region," he said.

According to Konashenkov, the enemy has lost up to 260 troops in those areas, as well as three armored combat vehicles, three vehicles, and D-20 and MSTA-B howitzers during the day.