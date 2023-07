MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops have tried unsuccessfully to advance in the Donetsk and Krasny Liman areas in the past day, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov said on Sunday.

