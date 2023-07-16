Ukrainian troops fire 33 shells overnight at settlements on Kherson Region's left bank

GENICHESK, July 16. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops fired 33 shells from tube artillery pieces at populated areas of the Kherson Region, including Novaya Zburievka and Solontsy, an officer from the region's emergency services told journalists on Sunday.

"During the night, the Kiev regime continued shelling civilian infrastructure in the settlements of Novaya Kakhovka, Kakhovka, Novaya Zburievka and Solontsy, firing a total of 33 shells from tube artillery pieces. Civilian casualties and infrastructure damage are being specified," he said.