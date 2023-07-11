Kiev may explore purchasing Soviet-type arms from Libya — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. Russian Ambassador to Libya Aydar Aganin allows for the possibility that the Kiev regime may be exploring the option of purchasing Soviet-type weapons from Tripoli.

"It seems to me that, given certain events, the Ukrainian side does not have time for international cooperation in the military and technical field, unless it concerns [Kiev’s potential] interest in deliveries of Soviet-type arms that were obtained at one time by the former Jamahiriya [the Socialist People's Libyan Arab Jamahiriya under Muammar Gaddafi, 1977-2011 - TASS]. However, I have not yet heard anything like that, but I wouldn’t rule out that the Kiev regime or its Western handlers may be exploring the issue," the envoy said in an interview with TASS, commenting on media reports that the Libyan Government of National Accord’s Defense Ministry and the Ukrainian side were studying the options for renewing military and technical cooperation.

That said, the diplomat noted that Libya has taken a neutral stance on the Ukrainian issue and supports the idea of negotiations. "As for Libya’s approaches to the situation around Ukraine, Prime Minister of the Government of National Accord Abdul Dbeibeh personally told me that his country does not take any sides, but stands for the earliest cessation of combat and settlement of differences via talks," Aganin stressed.