Poland detains Ukrainian citizen on suspicion of spying for Russia

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. /TASS/. Poland’s Internal Security Agency has detained a Ukrainian national on suspicion of spying for Russia, Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski’s office reported on Monday.

The detention on June 21 brought the total number of people rounded up in a probe into a Russian spy network to 15, the office said in a statement.

The detainee is a Ukrainian citizen who has been living in Poland since 2019. According to investigators, he has been spying on the country’s critical infrastructure, including military facilities.