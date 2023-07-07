Hungary supports Sweden’s NATO membership bid, PM says

VIENNA, July 7. /TASS/. Budapest supports Sweden’s NATO membership bid, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday.

"Hungary’s government has already made a decision on Sweden’s NATO membership, which was positive," he pointed out at a press conference in Vienna.

Orban noted that Budapest maintained contact with the North Atlantic Alliance and Turkey on the matter. "We support Sweden’s membership but Hungary’s parliament has not yet ratified it <...>. We will take action when necessary. Hungary does not hesitate with decisions," the prime minister added.

Finland and Sweden submitted their applications to join the alliance on May 18, 2022, saying that the step had been prompted by what was happening in Ukraine. Hungary and Turkey are the only NATO members that have yet to ratify the documents on Sweden’s membership.