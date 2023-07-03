Russian Navy Commander, Chinese Defense Minister discuss cooperation in Asia Pacific

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian Navy Commander Nikolay Yevmenov met with the Minister of National Defense of China Li Shangfu, the Russian Defense Ministry announced Monday.

"Today, Russian Navy Commander Admiral Nikolay Yevmenov met with the Defense Minister of the People’s Republic of China Colonel General Li Shangfu in Beijing," the Ministry said.

According to the statement, the sides exchanged opinions regarding further strengthening of naval cooperation - in the Asia Pacific, in particular.

The Defense Ministry said that, during his visit to the PRC, Yevmenov will meet with Chinese Navy Commander Dong Jun and visit shipbuilding enterprises, naval bases and training centers in Shanghai and Qingdao.

The Russian Navy Commander will also visit the Russian Pacific Navy ships that visit the PRC during their long-range march.