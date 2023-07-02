Russian forces repel Ukraine’s attack in Krasny Liman area - defense ministry

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. A Ukrainian attack has been repelled by Russia’s Battlegroup Center in the Krasny Liman area, the battlegroup’s spokesman Alexander Savchuk said on Sunday.

"In the Krasny Liman area, Ukrainian troops attempted an attack on the positions of Russian forces. As a result of the work of artillery units and army aviation crews of the Battlegroup Center, the enemy retreated sustaining heavy losses in combat vehicles and manpower," he said in a video address posted on the Russian defense ministry’s Telegram channel.

According to the spokesman, the attack was staged by Ukraine’s 21st and 63rd mechanized brigades.

Savchuk also said that the battlegroup’s warplanes delivered airstrikes on ten areas of the concentration of Ukrainian troops and hit two enemy strongholds. A Ukrainian Msta-N 152mm howitzer and three mortar positions were wiped out in counterbattery fire.

"A Strela-10 air defense system shot down a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle near the settlement of Golikovo," he added.