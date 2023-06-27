Precise operation of security forces during mutiny prevented civilian casualties — Putin

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Swift and precise operation of security forces during the mutiny made it possible to prevent civilian casualties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said, addressing the servicemen who helped to thwart the recent mutiny.

"Swift and precise deployment of security forces made it possible to thwart and extremely dangerous development of the situation in the country and to prevent civilian casualties," the head of state said.

"Your resolve and courage, as well as consolidation of the entire Russian society played a huge defining role in stabilization of the situation," the president said, adding that the people that were pulled into the mutiny, could see that "the army, the people are not with them."

Putin thanked the participants of the meeting and the entire personnel of the armed forces, law enforcement and security agencies for their service, courage, merit and loyalty to the people of Russia.