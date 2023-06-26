Russian Su-27s escort UK’s RC-135 signals intelligence plane, two fighters over Black Sea

MOSCOW, June 26. /TASS/. Two Russian Su-27 fighters escorted a British Royal Air Force RC-135 signals intelligence plane and two Typhoon fighters over the Black Sea, the National Defense Control Center announced Monday.

"On June 26, 2023, Russian airspace monitoring equipment detected three airborne targets approaching the state border of the Russian Federation. A pair of Su-27 fighters was scrambled for identification of the airborne targets and in order to prevent a violation of the state border," the statement reads.

According to the National Defense Control Center, fighter crews identified the airborne targets as British Royal Air Force RC-135 signals intelligence plane and two Typhoon multipurpose fighters.

"As the Russian aircraft approached, the foreign aircraft made a U-turn away from the Russian Federation state border. The Russian aircraft safely returned to their home airfield. There was no violation of the state border of the Russian Federation," the statement reads.

The Russian planes carried out their mission in strict compliance with international air law, over neutral waters, and without crossing air routes or dangerously approaching the foreign planes, the Center said.