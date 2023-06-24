Wagner mutiny has no impact on situation in Zaporozhye area - Russian unit commander

MOSCOW, June 24. /TASS/. The Wagner private military company’s mutiny has had no impact on the military situation in the Zaporozhye area, commander of Russia’s StormZ unit with the call sign Ali told TASS on Saturday.

"What the leadership of the Wagner PMC did has had no impact on the situation along the line of contact in the Zaporozhye area where we are active, and I am sure that it will not have any impact in the future. We will continue to beat the enemy in the same way. As commander of the StormZ unit, which brings together people of various ethnic and religious backgrounds, I officially declare that my personnel and I stand for our great Homeland led by our supreme commander-in-chief. I am sure that victory will be ours," he said.

On June 23, several audio recordings were posted on the Telegram channel of Wagner private military company founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. He particularly claimed that his forces had come under attack, which he blamed on the country’s military authorities. In this regard, the Federal Security Service (FSB) launched a criminal investigation into calls for armed mutiny. The Russian Defense Ministry slammed allegations of a strike on the Wagner PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The FSB warned Wagner fighters against following Prigozhin’s orders and called on them to take action to detain him. Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised address to the nation on Saturday described the Wagner group’s actions as armed mutiny and betrayal, vowing to take tough measures against the mutineers.