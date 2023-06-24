Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian artillery gun, three boats in Kherson area

GENICHESK, June 24. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian motorized artillery system and three enemy boats in the Kherson area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, a spokesman for the regional emergency services reported on Saturday.

"Three enemy boats, a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery gun with a five-member crew and ammunition were destroyed as a result of damage inflicted by units of the Dnepr battlegroup in the Kherson direction," the spokesman said.

In the island zone of the Kherson Region, Russian forces wiped out a Ukrainian army deployment site, eliminating ten and wounding another 12 enemy troops and damaging a motor vehicle, he said.

Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian 120mm mortar team and ammunition in the Kakhovka area, the spokesman said.