Russian shipbuilders designing new naval ships based on Ukraine combat experience

KRONSHTADT, June 21. /TASS/. The design bureaus of the United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) are developing new naval ships on an assignment from the Russian Defense Ministry taking into account the Ukraine combat experience, USC CEO Alexey Rakhmanov told TASS at the International Maritime Defense Show 2023 on Wednesday.

"As for developing advanced projects of surface and submarine vessels proceeding from the practice of the special military operation, such tasks are set to the USC’s design bureaus in a working procedure," the chief executive said, replying to the corresponding question.

In the course of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, Russian naval ships accomplished assigned objectives and their crews gained substantial experience, Rakhmanov said.

"It [the experience gained in the special military operation in Ukraine] must necessarily be taken into account both in constructing new and upgrading existing ships. We have the potential for that and we are working on assignments from the Defense Ministry," the USC chief executive said.

International Maritime Defense Show 2023

The International Maritime Defense Show 2023 is running in Kronshtadt west of St. Petersburg on June 21-25. The maritime defense show has been organized by Russia’s Industry and Trade Ministry. For the first time, the Naval Glory Museum and the Congress and Exhibition Center on the premises of the Island of Forts tourist and recreational cluster have been chosen as the venue for the International Maritime Defense Show. The exposition of shipbuilding companies and enterprises has brought together over 250 leading Russian and foreign participants. TASS is a strategic media partner of the International Maritime Defense Show 2023.