Russia leaving it up to UN to decide about future of grain deal memorandum

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. Moscow is leaving it up to the UN to decide whether the memorandum facilitating exports of local products will remain in effect after the part of the deal connected with supplies of Ukrainian grain ends, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin told reporters on Tuesday.

"We leave this issue to the discretion of the UN side because we are talking about interrelated, but nevertheless two agreements," he said.

Both agreements have different expiration dates, Vershinin noted, adding that the grain deal was extended in May through July 17, whereas the Russia-UN memorandum of understanding on Russian exports of agricultural products was concluded for three years.

"It is a different matter that those agreements, this package serves both interests, meaning the interests of ensuring food security, which is why we have always stressed the interrelated nature," he concluded.